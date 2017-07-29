Picture of crying boy and his cow goes viral

By Published:
Courtesy of Facebook

ESBON, Kan. (KSNT) – The picture of a Kansas boy crying and hugging his cow went viral on Facebook.

A friend of the boy’s family posted the photo on July 20. It gained more than 12 thousand reactions and two thousand comments.

The post explains that the boy from Esbon was showing his cow at a fair in Manhattan.

“If you or your family has ever shown livestock, you probably know which day of the fair this is for him,” it read.

The boy’s mother says the picture is bringing awareness to 4-H clubs and the cattle industry.

