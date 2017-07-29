Wedding Expo comes to northeast Kansas

By Published: Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- If you are taking a trip down the aisle anytime soon, there will be a wedding expo happening in northeast Kansas that you will not want to miss.

Topeka Capital-Journal employees have been busy putting together the event.

It is on Sunday, July 30 and will provide a one-stop-shop for hundreds of engaged couples to plan their wedding. Caterers, photographers, dress sellers and other businesses will be on hand.

The expo also features a fashion show and over $5,000 in prize giveaways.

“This is the one time where you can make a lot of your decisions in one day,” said Sales and Marketing Vice President Susan Cantrell. “Where you can talk to these vendors in person, see examples of their work, taste their cakes, taste samples of their catering.”

The event is on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Topeka Exhibition Hall of the Kansas Expocentre. You can buy your ticket in person or online for $7.

