Beautiful weather heading into early next week

What we’re tracking:

Passing clouds

Continued pleasant temperatures

Rain chances return late next week

With a few passing clouds, temperatures will rebound into the lower 80s by late Sunday. Light east winds.

Temperatures will drop back into the upper 50s and lower 60s for Monday morning before climbing into the lower to middle 80s by Monday afternoon. A gradual warming trend through the week will bring temperatures back into the middle to upper 80s by Wednesday.

Scattered storms are possible on Thursday before cooling off a little bit more by the end of the week.

– KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller