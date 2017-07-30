Dozens rally against transgender military ban

TOPEKA, Kan (KSNT) – Dozens gathered in Topeka Sunday to rally against President Trump’s proposal to ban transgender individuals from serving in the military. People gathered at the Equality House near 12th Street and Churchill to show support for transgender troops.

People gathered @Equality_House with signs supporting trans people and troops @KSNTNews pic.twitter.com/1JoeMp3rLF — James Ryan (@JamesKSNT) July 30, 2017

Gwendolyn Lesch, a trans woman and Air Force veteran, told the crowd her story of coming to terms with her identity while serving in the military. Lesch served as a meteorologist during a time when trans individuals were not allowed to serve openly.

This out trans woman is a disable Air Force veteran, says a "tweet is not policy" but @POTUS remarks are damaging @KSNTNews pic.twitter.com/8Ztooflca5 — James Ryan (@JamesKSNT) July 30, 2017

She said Trump’s proposed ban would be a disservice to trans people and the country as a whole.

“We have great things to offer. Intelligence. The belief and value of service. A lot of trans people I know, it’s nearly across the board, they to value these things,” said Lesch.

Trump tweeted last week that he planned to ban trans individuals from serving due to the cost of health care.

There has been no word from the White House about when this ban would go into place or what this would mean for trans individuals currently serving.