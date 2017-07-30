‘I’m my own man,’ says Lt. Gov. Jeff Colyer

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- Kansas will likely be getting a new Governor. Earlier this week the White House announced plans to nominate Gov. Sam Brownback as Ambassador-at-Large of International Religious Freedom. Brownback will have to resign as Governor to take the job in the Trump administration.

KSNT News sat down with Lt. Gov Jeff Colyer who is set to replace Brownback should he be confirmed by the U.S. Senate.

Colyer didn’t name specific policy proposals he would tackle as Governor but mentioned he was concerned with the ‘tone’ of Kansas politics.

“I want to change the tone of Topeka and that is the most important thing,” said Colyer. “Topeka needs to shout less and listen more and that is what I’ll do.”

Colyer did distance himself slightly from Brownback, who is among the least popular governor’s in the country.

“Sam is my friend and he is going be a great ambassador in a very sensitive position,” said Colyer. “But I’m my own man.”

Away from the Statehouse, Colyer is a craniofacial plastic surgeon. He regularly performs free surgeries for needy people in Kansas but also across the globe as part of the International Medical Corps. Colyer said he’s volunteered in more than 20 different war zones in the last 20 years.

Colyer didn’t say if he would seek a full-term as Governor.