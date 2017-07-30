Man recovering from self-inflicted stab wound

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- A man is recovering at a local hospital after a self-inflicted stab wound.

Topeka Police first got the call just before 11:00 p.m. Saturday night at the Traveler’s Inn Motel located in south Topeka.

Police initially said the man was in critical condition from a stabbing and was sent to a local hospital.

Police later told KSNT News it was self-inflicted wound and blood clotting caused him to be unresponsive at the time.

The man is now in stable condition and minor injuries were reported from the incident.