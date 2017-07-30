One injured in southeast Topeka shooting

By Published: Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- Topeka Police are investigating an aggravated battery that sent one person to the hospital.

Around 3 a.m. Sunday morning, police reported hearing several gunshots near 21st and Adams. Shortly after, a person called police about several gunshots near 24th and SE Minnesota.

Police tell KSNT News a female was shot in her knee and taken to a local hospital for treatment. She is expected to be okay.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the police or Crime Stoppers.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s