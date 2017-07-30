Photo of Kansas boy and his cow goes viral

JEWELL COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT)- A photo of a young Kansas boy crying while selling a cow at his county fair is going viral.

Whitley Frost loves raising and showing animals. He said he thinks it’s a part of responsibility, but he hates saying goodbye.

“When it’s nearly time for them to go to market, it’s really sad, when you get to spend their last moment with them,” said Frost.

This year, Whitley showed and sold animals at the Jewell County Fair for 4-H. His mother, Natalie, took a picture of Whitley as he cried saying goodbye to his cow named Bandit.

The photo was shared on Facebook over 7,000 times.

Natalie Frost said they have been raising animals for show on their farm for years and every year she takes a similar picture of Whitley, but for some reason this year the photos took off.

“I couldn’t believe,” Frost said. “It was so crazy.”

She said she took the photo for friends and family, and was surprised by how much hate she received once it went viral.

“I want them to know that this wasn’t in vain,” she said. “It’s not mean. This is a way of life for anybody that shows live stock or has livestock.”

Frost said Whitley knows how it is going to end when he starts raising an animal. Although he’s always sad, he said he excited to show animals again next year.

Because for the Frosts, showing animals is a way of life.

Natalie said they did keep some of their animals, including a heifer that is expected to give birth. Whitley said he excited to have another animal friend very soon.