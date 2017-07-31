Community rallies to collect backpacks after shipping error

TOPEKA, Kan (KSNT) – A local non-profit has collected hundreds of backpacks for low-income kids after a shipment of backpacks went missing. Tawny Stottlemire, the executive director of Community Action, received a call Friday that 720 backpacks they ordered for their back to school fair were lost by the shipping company.

“We were expecting them on Wednesday, expecting them on Thursday, Friday we got the notice that the pallet was lost, so we went into overdrive and started collecting,” said Stottlemire.

In just two days, Stottlemire was able to collect nearly 600 backpacks, but they still need over 100 more. She said every backpack, and the school supplies inside, saves families around $54 per child.

“That my not seem like a lot for some household budgets, but for people who are struggling just to keep the lights on or put food on the table an extra $54 or $100 makes a huge difference in the monthly budget,” said Stottlemire.

