Crews prepare as trash takes over one local town

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – Crews in Lawrence are preparing for a mess that takes over their city every year.

As the entire rental population around The University of Kansas flips, people leave behind a big mess to clean up.

As students and residents move, they leave behind couches, furniture and bulky items of all sorts.

The city says it’s crews prepare for this every year and students say the process is no fun for anyone.

“We had to help her move like two floors up and that was, ugh. It’s moving furniture. It’s not fun,” said University of Kansas student Clark Bee.

