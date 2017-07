GEARY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – Geary County Sheriff’s investigators are trying to figure out what caused the death of a man found dead in his vehicle. Investigators say a deputy found the vehicle parked along I-70 east, near the 311 mile marker exit. That was just after midnight, Monday. They say when he approached the vehicle, the deputy found the body of 30-year-old Alejandro Jonathan Franquiz, of Ft. Riley, inside.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine the cause of death.