Funeral set for Topeka man who died from injuries after “suspicious incident”

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Funeral services have been set for an 18-year-old Topeka man who died from injuries sustained during what police call a “suspicious incident.”

A memorial visitation will be held for Joseph Daniel Irwin on Wednesday August 2, from 5 – 7 p.m. followed by a “Celebration of Joseph’s Life” at 7:00 p.m. a t the Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home in Topeka.

According to his obituary, Joseph was born in Topeka. He was getting ready to begin an apprenticeship with his father who is a crane operator for TNT Crane and Rigging in Houston, Texas.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home in his memory to be designated by his family at a later date.

Joseph was found naked and unresponsive near 21st and Arvonia in Topeka on July 26. Police said he was thrown from an SUV and the car then took off.

Family members said they are trying to stay positive during a tragic time.

“It’s pretty rough,” said Joseph’s sister, Marissa Irwin. “We’re trying to get through. I know we’re trying to see the light of things. I know Joe’s not in pain anymore. He’s in a better place.”

Marissa said the family is taking heart in the fact that Joe was an organ donor. She said he is a match for five people, including a 1-year-old boy.

Topeka Police are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call Topeka Police Detectives at 785-368-9400 or Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.