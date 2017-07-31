Gentry hits game-winner as Orioles beat Royals

By Published:
Baltimore Orioles' Caleb Joseph (36) celebrates with teammate Adam Jones in front of Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez, front left, after scoring the winning run on Craig Gentry's single in the ninth inning of a baseball game in Baltimore, Monday, July 31, 2017. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

BALTIMORE (AP) – Craig Gentry singled home the winning run with two outs in the ninth inning, and the Baltimore Orioles cooled off the Kansas City Royals with a 2-1 victory Monday night.

Manny Machado had two hits and scored a run for the Orioles, who have won three straight.

Caleb Joseph got Baltimore going in the ninth with a one-out single off Joakim Soria (4-3). Ruben Tejada singled with two outs before Gentry hit a grounder up the middle that sent Joseph home from second base without a throw.

It was the second loss in 12 games for the Royals, who managed only five hits off three Baltimore pitchers.

Zach Britton (1-0) – the subject of many rumors before the non-waiver trade deadline ended on Monday afternoon – worked the ninth for the Orioles.

