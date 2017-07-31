Judge delays trial in Kansas credit union embezzlement case

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A federal judge has again delayed the trial of a southeast Kansas woman accused of embezzling more than $5 million from a now-defunct credit union.

U.S. District Judge J. Thomas Marten on Monday put off until Nov. 14 the jury trial for Nita Rae Nirschl on an 81-count federal indictment accusing the Parsons woman of embezzlement and money laundering.

She had been set to go to trial in September in Wichita, but her attorney asked for more time to review the voluminous amount of evidence.

The crimes allegedly took place while Nirschl worked for the Parsons Pittsburg Credit Union based in Parsons.

Federal prosecutors say that after an audit found the credit union was insolvent, it was placed in conservatorship and ultimately liquidated in March 2014.