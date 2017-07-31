Life Scout paints U.S. on school playground

One teenager painted something you wouldn’t expect to see on the school playground. He created a map of the United States at Auburn Elementary School.

His artwork was a project to become an Eagle Scout. Adam Morstorf is entering high school in the fall, and he’s ready to move on to the Eagle Scouts as well.

Before he starts ninth grade, he wanted to do something for the place he’s spent most of his academic career.

“One of the reasons I chose this place to do it, was this was my elementary school,” he said. “And I just kind of wanted to give back, because they helped me through my education. Kindergarten through sixth grade.”

He’s currently a part of the Life Scout Troop 117. Now that the project is finished, he’s submitted for review.

If all goes well, he’ll soon be an Eagle Scout.