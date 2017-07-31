Low voter turnout expected for Topeka Primary election

Related Coverage 2017 Topeka Mayoral Forum

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County Election Commissioner Andrew Howell said he is only expecting a 12% voter turnout for Tuesday’s Primary Election in Topeka.

According to Howell, the 2015 Primary Election turnout was 10.43%. The last time Topeka mayor was on the ballot for a Primary was in 2013 with a 4.44% turnout. Howell said that year major snow storms before and during the election lowered the turnout.

“This year, the Primary Election is for Topeka mayor only and it’s the first year for these elections to be held in August rather than February/March.

To find and verify your voting place CLICK HERE or call the Shawnee County Election Office at 785-251-5900.