Midland Care Connection honored for service to northeast Kansas community

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – One northeast Kansas hospice care facility was honored this weekend.

Midland Care Connection in Topeka was 1 of 5 recipients for this year’s Circle of Life Award.

It celebrates programs across the nation that have made great strides in palliative and end-of-life care.

Midland Care Connection President and CEO Karren Weichert said it is the innovation shown by the board and staff that has set them apart as a leader in care for those who are ready to pass and their families.

“Each year and each day in fact we learn from the patients who come to us for help. So I think this does speak to that to our longevity here to our commitment to the population that we serve and to the lessons that we have learned throughout those 40 years of service.”

Over the past 40 years, Midland Care Connection has served the northeast Kansas community.

They have developed partnerships with local hospitals, including inpatient and outpatient consult services, as well as a clinic and community palliative care program.