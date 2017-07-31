Mild weather to close out the month of July

We’re tracking more nice weather as start the new work week and end the month of July. That means lots of sunshine and low humidity levels. Expect high temperatures to hangout between 80 and 85° – just like this past weekend. The excuses to not get outside are harder to come by, with this recent stretch of seasonably cool weather! Typically, late July and early August features our consistently hottest weather all year – but it seems our extreme heat came a few weeks too early this year. In fact, we can’t find a 90° day anywhere in the extended forecast! Context is everything, especially in terms of temperature this time of the year. It’s the middle of summer – it’s supposed to be warm (and somewhat humid). Our average high temperature is 90° right now – we’ll have daytime temps in the 70s and 80s over the next 7-10 days…at least.

Arguably the most underrated part of the forecast is the weather overnight. Temps have been falling into the 50s the last few nights! Later this week, we’ll be on the lookout for more 50s, but over the next few nights – temps will stay in the 60s. This is a classic sign that our humidity levels are rising. Our air mass will become a little more sticky by the day, but a cold front is expected to push through Northeast Kansas on Thursday – giving us more refreshing weather (again) before things get remotely close to unbearable. Speaking of – Thursday’s cold front represents our next best chance for rain. As it stands right now, expect scattered showers and storms to pass through during the daylight hours. Severe weather is not expected, but some locally heavy rain is. We’ll go from the 80s on Thursday afternoon, right back down into the 50s by Friday morning! That means we’ll end the first week of August with highs in the 70s (on Friday)!

Heading into the first weekend of the new month, things become a little more ‘up in the air.’ Recent computer models are just now showing a stretch of some more unsettled weather. But this is by no means a ‘slam dunk.’ We’ll take a wait-and-see approach with this one. Just know, a couple consecutive days of rain chances might be underway, starting next weekend. This doesn’t mean it’ll be raining all weekend, but the chance for rain exists again, as early as Saturday. For what it’s worth, August is typically one of the driest summer months, here in Northeast Kansas. But, that hasn’t stopped us from picking up some impressive August rain in years past. We’ll tweak the extended forecast as we see fit, over the next few days. Stay tuned.

You're already in the right place for the latest weather information across Northeast Kansas. Be sure to check back for regular forecast updates, as Thursday's weather-maker slides in.

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert