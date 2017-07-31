One-time NHLers head to Russia for Canada for pre-Olympic tests

Canadian hockey player and Stanley Cup champ Max Talbot plays for Team Canada at 2016 Deutschland Cup

After naming Willie Desjardins as their head coach for the 2018 PyeongChang Olympic Winter Games, Hockey Canada unveiled two separate team rosters, one for each of the pre-Olympic tournaments Canada will play this August in Russia. 

Hockey Canada’s brass will evaluate players at the Sochi Hockey Open from August 6-9 with their first 24-man roster on the ice, and again less than a week later, at the Tournament of Nikolai Puchkov in St. Petersburg from August 14-17 with a fresh squad of 23.

A cast of former-NHL talent populated the lines for Canada’s first rosters, including two Stanley Cup winners – Max Talbot who won the Cup with Pittsburgh in 2009 and Daniel Paille who won with the Bruins in 2011.

Other players with significant NHL playing pasts included forwards Mason Raymond, Derek Roy and Linden Vey along with defenders Carlo Colaiacovo, Cam Barker and Kevin Klein.

Three goalies were named to the two teams. Kevin Poulin – the one time New York Islander and Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender – has his name listed for both tournaments. Justin Peters and Ben Scrivens, with a combined 227 games in the NHL, round out Canada’s netminders.

Many of the men on both rosters play their regular season in Russia’s Kontinental Hockey League (KHL), while others compete in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL), Germany’s Deutsche Eishockey Liga (DEL) and Switzerland’s National League (NLA).

Check out Team Canada’s full rosters for the 2017 Sochi Hockey Open and 2017 Tournament of Nikolai Puchkov.

2017 Sochi Hockey Open Roster

Player Position Current League
Justin Azevedo F KHL
Gilbert Brule F KHL
Brandon Buck F DEL
Kevin Clark F SHL
Andrew Ebbett F NLA
Bud Holloway F SHL
Rob Klinkhammer F KHL
Brandon Kozun F KHL
Ben Maxwell F KHL
Brandon McMillan F KHL
Eric O’Dell F KHL
Daniel Paille F SHL
Mason Raymond F NLA
Max Talbot F KHL
Linden Vey F KHL
Chay Genoway D KHL
Geoff Kinrade D KHL
Patrick McNeill D DEL
Maxim Noreau D NLA
Mat Robinson D KHL
Jonathan Sigalet D SHL
Karl Stollery D KHL
Justin Peters G KHL
Kevin Poulin G KHL

2017 Tournament of Nikolai Puchkov Roster

Player Position Current League
Taylor Beck F KHL
Sean Collins F KHL
Cory Emmerton F NLA
Ryan Garbutt F KHL
Andrew Gordon F KHL
David McIntyre F NLA
Jacob Micflikier F NLA
Trevor Parkes F NLA
Marc-Antoine Pouliot F NLA
Derek Roy F SHL
Greg Scott F KHL
Paul Szczechura F KHL
James Wright F KHL
Cam Barker D KHL
Carlo Colaiacovo D DEL
Stefan Elliott D KHL
Marc-Andre Gragnani D KHL
Kevin Klein D NLA
Shawn Lalonde D DEL
Craig Schira D SHL
Kevin Poulin G KHL
Ben Scrivens G KHL

