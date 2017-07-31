Teen responds to Craigslist ad, turns into armed robbery

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- Topeka Police are investigating an aggravated robbery that happened in southeast Topeka.

Police say a 17-year-old met at an apartment complex near 24th and SE Belleview Avenue to complete a Craigslist ad transaction.

When he went inside the complex, Police said several people pointed weapons at him and ordered him to remove his clothing. His phone and clothing were taken and he was then told to leave.

Police are questioning two people of interest.

As a reminder, Topeka Police said there is a Safe Exchange Zone in the front lobby of the Topeka Police Department, located at 320 S. Kansas Ave, Suite 100.