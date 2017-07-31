Vigil for teen found unresponsive near West Ridge Mall

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- Family and friends gathered on Sunday to remember a Topeka teen who recently died.

18-year-old Joe Irwin was found naked and unresponsive near 21st and Arvonia in Topeka on July 26. Police said he was thrown from an SUV and the car then took off.

His loved ones gathered at the place where he was found to plant a cross with his name on it. One by one, people signed their names to say goodbye.

Family members said they are trying to stay positive during a tragic time.

“It’s pretty rough,” said Joe’s sister, Marissa Irwin. “We’re trying to get through. I know we’re trying to see the light of things. I know Joe’s not in pain anymore. He’s in a better place.”

Marissa said the family is taking heart in the fact that Joe was an organ donor. She said he is a match for five people, including a one-year-old boy.

Topeka Police are working to find out who did this to her brother.