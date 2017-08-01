Arrest made in recent local business burglaries

By Published:
Robert Reeves III

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Police say they have made an arrest related to some recent business burglaries.

Police say other arrests are possibly pending as well related to two recent business burglaries in the 2800 block of SW Wanamaker and the 2600 block of NE Sardou that were reported on July 29 and after an investigation were found to involve the same suspects.

Police report Robert Reeves III, 31, of Dallas, Texas, was transported to the Shawnee County jail on two charges of burglary theft and criminal damage.

According to police, a vehicle involved was located and seized. Search warrants were used on the vehicle and area hotel rooms to recover evident and identify others involved who are also from out of the Topeka area.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s