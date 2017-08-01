Arrest made in recent local business burglaries

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Police say they have made an arrest related to some recent business burglaries.

Police say other arrests are possibly pending as well related to two recent business burglaries in the 2800 block of SW Wanamaker and the 2600 block of NE Sardou that were reported on July 29 and after an investigation were found to involve the same suspects.

Police report Robert Reeves III, 31, of Dallas, Texas, was transported to the Shawnee County jail on two charges of burglary theft and criminal damage.

According to police, a vehicle involved was located and seized. Search warrants were used on the vehicle and area hotel rooms to recover evident and identify others involved who are also from out of the Topeka area.