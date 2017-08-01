Boat Captain Rescues Kitten Thrown From Florida Bridge

It was an ordinary day out on the water for charter boat Captain Jordan Smith when something out of the ordinary he caught his eye. It looked like a bag of trash, but it was actually a bedraggled cat that has just been tossed off the bridge.

“I picked it up and it latched on and didn’t want to let go,” Smith said. “His little heart was beating really fast . It wasn’t much, maybe three or four pounds. And it’s soaking wet, obviously.”

The cat was taken to a veterinarian but Smith plans on eventually reuniting with the kitten to make her a part of his family.