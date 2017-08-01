Family Discovers ‘Euthanized’ Dog Alive in a Shelter

By Published:

 

Last fall, the Coates family of Farmington, Utah, made the difficult decision to have their dog Zoey, who had been suffering from seizures, euthanized after discovering a large mass on her side, KSL reported.

On November 29, 2016, Tawny Coates, Zoey’s owner, asked her father to do what she could not: take Zoey to Bayview Animal Hospital in Farmington to be euthanized.

Six months later, while searching for a rescue boxer to replace Zoey, the Coates’ learned the shocking revelation that their dog had never been euthanized, but was very much alive at a rescue home for boxers.

