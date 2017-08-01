Fog, mild weather to start August 2017

After some morning fog, we’re tracking yet another seasonably cool day across Northeast Kansas. Context is very important, especially regarding temperatures for this time of the year. It’s August – it’s supposed to be hot (and humid). Our average high temperature for this time of the year is 90°. And save for tomorrow, we won’t be anywhere near that seasonal standard anytime soon. It’s more than ironic, considering we spent most of July sweating through the extreme heat and humidity. Not only will temperatures remain cooler than they should be – but we have a few different chances for rain in the extended forecast. And as we all know, August is usually a dry month. In fact, we only average just over 4 inches of rain…all month!

Speaking of rain chances – we’re tracking a few of them later this week (and over the weekend). Our next best chance for rain will be on Thursday. Temperatures will warm-up close to 90° on Wednesday, as humidity levels climb…again. But before the summertime heat and humidity can get out of hand, another passing cold front arrives to cool us down. It’s this cold front that will bring some scattered showers and thunderstorms with it – as it blows through our neck of the woods on Thursday. It’s still too early to pinpoint location and intensity of the potential storms. However, widespread severe weather is NOT in the forecast. As is almost always the case with summer storms – locally heavy rain is possible. At this point, it looks like most of the rain will fall during the daylight hours on Thursday – making for a cooler, gloomy day. We’ll dry things out and clear things out into Friday, though. Friday will be our ‘pick of the week’ – featuring wall-to-wall sunshine and daytime temps in the 60s and 70s! It’s going to FEEL like fall outside.

As we alluded to above – there are a couple more chances for rain in the 7-Day forecast. These will move in over the weekend. Saturday should be dry for most of the day, but the clouds will rapidly increase out ahead of showers and storms progged for the evening hours. Sunday looks profoundly wetter though and if the computer models don’t change (although they probably will) – it could be a wash-out with a soaking rain most of the day. Again, it’s far to early to be any sort of specific about the rain chances that are nearly a week away. We’ll continue fine-tuning the extended forecast over the next several days, as the newer computer models come in. But, it wouldn’t hurt to start thinking about a ‘Plan B’ for the weekend if you have any outdoor obligations, especially on Sunday. In terms of temperatures you can probably guess with the aforementioned rain chances, that we’ll remain seasonably cool for the long haul – 50s and 60s at night, 70s and 80s during the day. The respite from the extreme summertime heat and humidity continues. Stay tuned.

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert