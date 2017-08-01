Gas line break causes disruption of service to homes near Gage Park

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Crews are on the scene in west Topeka after a gas line was struck on SW 6th street west of Gage.

The break was reported around 10:15 Tuesday morning.

KSNT News Reporter Willis Scott, who is on the scene, said at least three homes nearby were being evacuated as a safety precaution. A Kansas Gas spokeswoman says service was disrupted to 11 homes in the area.

Kansas Gas Service tells KSNT News they are requesting residents to avoid the area while crews are working. Crews are making repairs and are expected to be done in a couple of hours.

KSNT News will continue to update as new information becomes available.

They're evacuating 3 nearby homes because of the leak. — Willis Scott (@WillisKSNT) August 1, 2017

There's a broken gas line near the Topeka zoo. Firefighters and the Kansas Gas Service are there now. pic.twitter.com/m1pn9BZFnp — Willis Scott (@WillisKSNT) August 1, 2017