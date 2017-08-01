Kansas prison struggles to keep employees

EL DORADO, Kan. (KSNT)- Violence is a common theme at Kansas’ maximum security prison this summer.

The El Dorado Correctional Facility is in Butler County, just northeast of Wichita.

On July 28, an inmate was stabbed and two others were injured there. The Department of Corrections said they need more corrections officers. 73 positions still need to be filled.

They also said things are getting better, however. They were able to cut the officer shortage by 14 since July 5.

The State Employees Union said the issue can be solved by raising pay and giving employees better benefits.

“Even if we get pay raises of 20%, that would be a good start,” said Robert Choromanski with the Kansas Organization of State Employees. “Health insurance premiums have also been taking a huge chunk of people’s take home pay because health insurance has been rising 9% this year, 9% last year.”

Several lawmakers said they are considering getting the legislature involved for pay raises. This past year there was a 2.5% pay raise, but many argue that is not enough.