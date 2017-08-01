Local teacher, student selected for space camp

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- A Topeka teacher and student are now back home after an out of this world experience.

Eighth grader Elliot Acrestrum and his math teacher, April Koontz, from Jardine Middle School attended space camp in Huntsville, Alabama in July.

They stayed at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center as part of a student and educator academy during the same week. They had the chance to go through astronaut training and have some technical experience in robotics, rocketry and astronomy.

Acrestrum said, “It was really awesome. Wish I could go again.”

Koontz added, “I got to be 12 years old again. It was amazing.”

The trip was funded through the Northrop Grumman Foundation. The grant program offers an after-school stem program at Jardine Middle School.

Acrestrum was one out of 85 students worldwide that got to attend this year’s space camp. Koontz was one out of 60 teachers.