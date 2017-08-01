Midland Care Connection to receive award

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- A hospice care facility in northeast Kansas is being honored for their work.

Midland Care Connection in Topeka was one of five recipients for the year’s Circle of Life Award. It celebrates programs across the nation that have made great strides in palliative and end-of-life care.

Midland Care tells KSNT News it is the innovation shown by the board and staff that has set them apart.

“Each year and each day, in fact, we learn from the patients who come to us for help,” said Midland Care Connection CEO Karren Weichert. “So I think this does speak to that to our longevity here, to our commitment to the population that we serve and to the lessons that we have learned throughout those 40 years of service.”

Midland Care Connection has developed in and out-patient consult services, as well as a clinic and community palliative care program.