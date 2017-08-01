More warmth for Wednesday

What we’re tracking:

Below average temperatures

Sunny for Wednesday

Rain for part of the weekend

It’s going to be a quiet night ahead for us with mostly clear skies and overnight lows in the middle 60s with light winds.

Sunny and warm for Wednesday with highs in the upper 80s. Light east winds.

A cold front moves through on Thursday with a slight chance for showers or storms late Wednesday night into early Thursday, then cooler with highs in the lower 80s on Thursday and only in the upper 70s on Friday. Another chance for showers and storms will spread our way by late Saturday into Saturday night or early Sunday.

– KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller