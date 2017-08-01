Multiple people injured in morning Shawnee County crash

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Multiple people were injured following a multi-vehicle crash in southern Shawnee County.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office reports at 10:00 a.m. deputies responded to a two vehicle crash at the intersection of South Topeka Boulevard and University Boulevard, near the Topeka Regional Airport. A Ford Mustang GT was southbound on Topeka Blvd. and attempted to turn east on University Blvd. A Jeep Cherokee was heading north on Topeka Blvd. The sheriff’s office said The Mustang failed to yield to the Cherokee, causing the vehicles to collide in the intersection.

The driver of the Mustang was identified as Mitchell A. Mayo Jr., of Topeka, who was not injured. Two passengers in the Mustang were identified as Angela A. Lee, 45, of Topeka and Brett E. Wilkins III, 20, of Olathe. Both taken to St. Francis Hospital with injuries were believed to be non-life threatening.

The driver of the Cherokee was identified as Jacob C. Diehl, 36, of Wakarusa, who was not injured.

The accident is still under investigation.