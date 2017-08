OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — Police are investigating the shooting deaths of two people found in a home in the Kansas City suburb of Olathe, Kansas.

Olathe police say officers responding shortly before 1:30 p.m. Monday to a reported medical call at the home found a woman’s body and a wounded man. He later died at a hospital.

Their names were not immediately released.

Police say they are seeking no suspects.