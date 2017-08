TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- Topeka Police are investigating a string of car burglaries on Tuesday morning.

Police said the call came in around 2:30 a.m., and as of 4:30 a.m., they continue to come in.

Three people of interest are being questioned, according to police.

It is unclear how many cars have been burglarized but police say the areas of impact range from Washburn Ave. to Gage Blvd between Huntoon St. and 17th St. in West/Central Topeka.

We will continue to update you as we learn more.