Results for Topeka’s 2017 Mayoral Primary Election

Michelle De La Isla – 3569 (41.29%)

Spencer Duncan – 1832 (21.19)

Chris Schultz – 1632 (18.88%)

Clark Trammell – 1323 (15.31%)

Mark Weiser – 288 (3.33%)

**100% of vote reported

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Once there were five and now there are two, following the results for Tuesday’s Mayooal Primary Election in Topeka.

According to the Shawnee County Elections Office, Michelle De La Isla and Spencer Duncan were the top vote getters Tuesday. They will both move on to the General Election that will take place on November 7, 2017.

Current Topeka Mayor Larry Wolgast announced earlier this year that he would not be running for re-election.

Shawnee County Election Commissioner Andrew Howell said Monday that he was only expecting a 12% voter turnout for Tuesday’s Primary Election.

The last time Topeka mayor was on the ballot for a primary was in 2013 with a 4.44% turnout. Howell said that year major snow storms before and during the election affected the turnout.

This year’s Primary Election was for Topeka mayor only. Howell said this was the first year these elections were held in August rather than February or March.