School district offering free bus driving lessons

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- The Auburn-Washburn School District is giving Topekans a chance to learn how to drive a school bus.

The purpose of the event is to provide a hands-on experience for those interested in driving a bus. The school district said they still have a number of bus driver positions open and they are hoping this event will help fill those spots by August 15.

Trainers will be on hand to talk more about what it is like to drive a school bus and allow those who are interested to get into the driver’s seat themselves.

The School Bus Driving Experience will be held at Washburn Rural High School east side parking lot on August 1 and 2.

The times are from 6:30- 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., and 5- 7 p.m.

Washburn Rural High School is located at 5900 SW 61st Street.