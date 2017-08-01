Topeka Metro employee lets bus riders express themselves

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- A Topeka artist is helping those who use public transportation to express themselves.

Kris Luber is the Mobility and Outreach Specialist at Topeka Metro. She is also an award winning local northeast Kansas artist.

On Tuesday, she did an art day activity at the Quincy Street Station. The theme was “Circle of Life.”

Passengers who were waiting for the bus were allowed to draw or paint whatever they wanted within the circle.

Luber said she has been amazed at the art work that has come out of the event.

The art circles will now be used to decorate the bedeck baskets on Topeka Metro Bikes. The art project is partially funded through a TopArts grant from the City of Topeka and ArtsConnect.