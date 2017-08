HORTON, Kan. (KSNT) – A fatal crash has closed part of a northeast Kansas highway Tuesday morning.

The Kansas Department of Transportation tweeted just before 10:00 a.m. that the intersection of U.S. 75 and K-20, north of Holton, will be closed for several hours due to a fatality crash.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office tells KSNT News one person was killed in the crash.

KSNT News has a crew heading to the scene to gather additional details. Stay tuned to this page for updates.