Woman remembers time with pilot from Topeka

OAKLAND, Kan. (KSNT) — “He was a very exuberant person, a very kind and warm person,” Rabbi Debbie Stiel with Temple Beth Sholom said. “I know so many people will be remembering him that way.”

Stiel knew Dr. William Leeds for years as a member of Temple Beth Sholom. She said Dr. Leeds was head of the Jewish Federation Campaign which raises money to help Jews around the world.

“He would come into this place and give me a warm hug and other people too,” Stiel said. “He was really just that kind of kind and really warm person.”

When Rabbi Stiel first heard the news, she thought it was a mistake.

“I know so many people who will miss him as a friend and also as a doctor,” Stiel said. “He’s such a very, very bright person and so compassionate.”

Not only was Dr. William Leeds a pilot he worked at St. Francis Hospital and Pulmonary and Sleep Associates, in Topeka. Dr. Leeds’ co-workers say this was a very tough day for them.

“I think everybody is concerned for his family,” Stiel said. “This is obviously such a shock. I hope that people will continue to reach out to him and his family.”

Rabbi Stiel says there will be a funeral for Dr. Leeds, but the family has not decided on a date.