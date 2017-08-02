A few rain chances ahead

What we’re tracking:

Mild night

Cold front Thursday

Weekend rain chances

Any lingering spotty shower or storm this evening will continue to dissipate as the night progresses. Otherwise, a mild night is expected under partly cloudy skies as temperatures will drop off into the 60s tonight.

Increasing cloud cover will move in starting tomorrow, all thanks to our next cold front. There isn’t much moisture for this cold front to work with though, so we’re tracking just the chance of some hit-or-miss showers and storms. Even with those scattered rain chances mixing in, high temperatures are still expected to climb into the 80s tomorrow.

Once that cold front passes through though, cooler and drier air will move in behind. Temperatures are anticipated to only be in the 50s for Friday morning, with many spots struggling to even hit 80 degrees for a high temperatures that day.

The drier weather for Friday will be short lived though, as more rain chances move in for both Saturday and Sunday.

-KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller