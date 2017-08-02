Appeals court ruling requires Kobach to testify under oath

By Published:
In this Wednesday, May 17, 2017 photo, Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach talks with a reporter in his office in Topeka, Kan. Kobach has been picked by President Donald J. Trump to help lead a new commission on election fraud. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A federal appeals court ruling will force Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach to answer questions under oath about plans to change U.S. election law.

The 10th Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday denied the Kansas Republican’s request for an emergency stay of his deposition by the American Civil Liberties Union.

Kobach’s office declined to comment on the decision.

Judges in Kansas found Kobach misled the court about the contents of a document he took into a November meeting with then-President-elect Donald Trump and a separate draft amendment to the National Voter Registration Act.

The lower court fined Kobach $1,000 and ordered him to testify on Thursday.

The ACLU lawsuit challenges a Kansas election law requiring proof-of-citizenship documents.

Kobach is vice chairman of Trump’s Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity.

