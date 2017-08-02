Briefly hot and humid before a fall-like end to the week

We’re tracking a classic early August day all across Northeast Kansas. If summer is your favorite season, or you’re just longing for more heat and humidity – then make sure you enjoy today! These 90° days are going to be few and far between over the next couple of weeks. Longer range computer models suggest a ‘cooler than average’ August with our fair share of rain chances sprinkled in too. Context is always important when it comes to summertime temperatures. Our average high temperature right now is 90° – making today’s forecast, easily the hottest over the next 7-10 days. Expect lots of sunshine this afternoon and highs approaching 90°. The humidity levels are rising too. The ‘feel like’ temperatures could get as high as 95°+. But before the temps and heat indices can start running away from us, a cold front will arrive – sparing us from a major warm-up.

Speaking of – we’re still tracking rain chances tonight and throughout the day tomorrow. As we alluded to, Thursday’s weather-maker is actually a cold front. Not only will it bring additional cloud cover and rain chances to Northeast Kansas, but it’ll exchange our seasonal air mass for a brand new one. And this fresh air mass will be much cooler and more comfortable. In fact, temps could fall as far as the upper 40s (yes, you read that correctly) on Friday morning. Let alone the daytime temps that will be trapped in the 60s and 70s – heading into the first weekend of the month. Recent computer models paint rain chances over our north/west counties as early as the pre-dawn hours of Thursday. Tomorrow won’t be a wash-out, either. There’s not much moisture for this system to work with, so you can expect scattered showers on Thursday – nothing more. These same computer models have the rain wrapped up tomorrow afternoon. We’ll chock it up to a ‘day of transition’ – with more clouds than rain chances. High temperatures will have a hard time topping 80° too.

Friday remains our ‘pick of the week’ and it’s not even close. As we mentioned above, there’s a legitimate chance at some upper 40s for morning lows. With wall-to-wall sunshine overhead and daytime temps in the 60s and 70s – it’s going to FEEL like fall outside to end the first week of August 2017. The only things missing are the colorful leaves. If you want fall to come early this year, you’ll love the forecast over the next several weeks and Friday’s forecast epitomizes that cooler trend. Most of Saturday looks nice too, but the clouds will rapidly increase throughout the day – eventually giving way to showers and storms heading into Sunday. There’s a chance that Sunday could be really wet. But, with that being said – this morning’s computer models are trying to push the late weekend rain chance farther east. If this ‘farther east’ trend holds, we’d see nothing more than a few scattered showers. In other words, a drier Sunday. But – it’s still too early to pinpoint the exact timing and intensity of the weekend rains. We’ll keep our eyes peeled and tweak the extended forecast as we see fit between then and now. Regardless of Sunday’s rain chances, early next week looks great…again. Expect ‘mostly sunny’ skies and highs in the 80s to start the second week of August. Stay tuned.

Have a great day!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert