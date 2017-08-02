Dow Jones industrials break above 22,000

FILE - This Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016, file photo shows the New York Stock Exchange. U.S. stocks are starting the week higher as media companies gain, Monday, July 31, 2017. Scripps Networks, the company behind HGTV and the Food Channel, rose after it agreed to be bought by Discovery Communications. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

A big earnings gain from Apple is sending the Dow Jones industrial average above 22,000 points for the first time.

Apple soared 6 percent in the first few minutes of trading Wednesday, accounting for all of the Dow’s gain. Apple reported another strong quarter and released a strong forecast late Tuesday.

Drugmaker Illumina jumped 12 percent after beating its earnings forecasts and issuing a strong outlook.

The Dow was up 68 points, or 0.3 percent, to 22,031.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index rose 2 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,478.

The Nasdaq composite increased 25 points, or 0.4 percent, to 6,388.

