Driver’s licenses are changing in Kansas.

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – As of August 1st, Kansas is giving people the option to get a Real ID.

These new driver’s licenses have a star in the upper right corner to show they are Real IDs.

They will meet new government requirements for getting on a plane beginning in 2020.

Right now to renew your driver’s license you only need to bring in your current license and a piece of mail to prove your address.

To get the Real ID you must now bring your passport or birth certificate, your social security card, and a piece of mail.

If you brought those things when you got your license, then you won’t need to bring them when you renew.

You can use your regular ID to do get on flights until October 2020.

The Kansas Department of Revenue says the new government requirements may inhibit terrorists’ ability to use fake identification.