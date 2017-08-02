Gary Woodland’s baby released from NICU

Related Coverage Gary Woodland and wife welcome baby boy

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka native, Gary Woodland, and his wife, Gabby, announced that their baby boy, Jaxson, has been released from the NICU on Wednesday.

Jaxson Lynn Woodland was born 10 weeks early on June 24th. Woodland posted a picture on his Instagram account saying, “Delayed interval delivery is rare and even rarer that Jaxson was able to stay in utero for 13 weeks longer. These nurses and doctors have such difficult jobs that are both rewarding and heartbreaking. After 40 days in the NICU, Jaxson is home. We couldn’t be more thankful for the St. Lukes team who has helped our little guy grow.”

In March, Woodland and his wife lost one of their unborn twins due to complications with her pregnancy. Doctors closely monitored Gabby’s health and the surviving twin for the remainder of her pregnancy.

