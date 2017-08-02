‘Hoo Haw’ at the The Columbian Theatre

By Published:

WAMEGO, Kan. (KSNT) – The Columbian Theatre in Wamego has announced their upcoming performance of Hoo Haw.

This annual town favorite combines “excellent live music plus mediocre comedy delivered by exceptional performers”, led by Troy Hemphill, veteran actor and director of Hoo Haw. Enjoy familiar faces with new skits, songs and jokes that keep the audience laughing and clapping.

“Hoo Haw started as a fundraiser idea in 2005 and it has grown and evolved every year, said Hemphill. “We’ve tried to add and refine it every year. As always, folks can expect to hear great music and whole bunch of good, clean comedy.”

The show dates include: August 11-13 and 18-20. Friday and Saturday performances begin at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday performances begin at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15 for all students/children/military and $20 for adults. Tickets for opening night, August 11, are only available through the Wamego Public Library as a fundraiser. Call our box office at (785) 456-2029 or visit  www.columbiantheatre.com.

 

 

