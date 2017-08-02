3 people in critical condition after East Topeka shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department, the Topeka Fire Department, and AMR are responding to a shooting on the 2900 block of SE Highland Ct. in East Topeka.

The call came in around 1:00 Wednesday morning.

We are learning that there are three victims, all taken to the hospital with what watch commander is calling critical injuries.

They do not have any suspects at this time. This is an on-going investigation.

We are gathering more information, and will continue to update this story as more details become available.

