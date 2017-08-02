Topeka police officer receives Champion of Character award

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Topeka police officer has a new award to hang on his wall after saving a three-year-old boy from drowning in a lake in May.

Officer Aaron Bulmer was on another call when he happened to see the boy walking into the lake in May.

The “Safe Streets Coalition” honored him on Wednesday for the rescue.

“It was overwhelming what happened three months ago,” said Officer Aaron Bulmer. “Coming into three months later, I still have received very warm letters and emails and instant messages from all over the world and it’s been pretty overwhelming.”

The “Safe Streets Coalition” gave him their “Champion of Character” award. It recognizes people who improve health, safety, and quality of life in the community.