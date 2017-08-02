Trump administration says current war authority sufficient

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration told Congress on Wednesday it has sufficient legal authority for military force against the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria based on the 2001 law to counter al-Qaida.

In a letter, the administration says the authorization for the use of military force that Congress passed after the Sept. 11 terror attacks grants the military the authority to defend U.S. and allied forces fighting against Islamic State forces. The administration says the authority extends to the fight against al-Qaida and associated forces, including the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria.

“This legal authority includes the 2001 Authorization for the Use Military Forces which authorizes the use of military force against these groups,” the administration said. “Accordingly, the administration is not seeking revisions to the 2001 AUMF or additional authorization to use force.”

The Obama administration also relied on the 2001 law in its campaign against Islamic State militants.

The letter came Wednesday, the same day Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Defense Secretary Jim Mattis were briefing members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Capitol Hill.

Republicans and Democrats have raised questions about whether the 2001 law, passed as the U.S. was targeting al-Qaida, should be revised.