Video goes viral of K-State band members playing ‘Wabash Cannonball’ after tire blowout

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Video of six Kansas State University band members playing in the back of a pickup truck after a tire blowout is making its way across social media.

The video was posted by Trace Woods this past weekend along with five other band members Wesley Corw, Dakota Cavanaugh, Greg Bagley, Kodi Shouse and Matt Hiteshew.

On the Facebook post, Woods explains that on their way to go work a band camp at Garden City High School they had a tire blowout on a car, so they were stuck on the side of the road for a little while.

“Naturally, being the band kids that we are, a couple of us pulled out instruments and started practicing. We got a little bored, so we decided to have some fun,” Woods said on the post. “I present to you, the Wabash Cannonball, Side of the road edition.”