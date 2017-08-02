Vigil held for local doctor lost in plane crash

By Published:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – People gathered in Topeka  to remember a local doctor who recently died.

A candlelight vigil took place at Willow Park on Wednesday for Dr. William Leeds. Dr. William Leeds, a pulmonary specialist in Topeka, died in a plane crash near Billiard Airport Monday night.

Patients and friends got to talk about him and just how much of a wonderful person he was.

“He had integrity and wisdom and passion and a sense of humor like you probably wouldn’t believe,” said Susie Roeder, who worked with Dr. Leeds. “He was a fine human being and a fine man and a fine doctor.”

Dr. Leeds’ funeral arrangements are set for this Friday at Temple Beth Sholom.

 

 

